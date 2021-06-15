Rome – It’s the day of Cristiano Ronaldo is Kylian Mbappè at the European Championships, “live” on TV on Rai and Sky.

RAI. State TV chooses to broadcast the big match of the fifth day of Euro 2020: France-Germany. The evening opens at 8.30 pm at the Foro Italico in Rome with Paola Ferrari introducing the meeting with Luca Toni, at 9 pm line in Munich for the match told by Stefano Bizzotto flanked by the talkative Katia Serra to the technical comment. At 11.15 pm the usual appointment with the modest “European Nights”, at one and a half reruns of France-Germany. Also in high definition on digital terrestrial channel 501 while on Tivusat the game is broadcast in 4K on channel 210 Rai4K.

The rest of the state TV programming on the Europeans is scheduled for 13.30 on Raidue “Dribbling Europei”, in the morning on Rai Sport at 9.45 Spain-Sweden.

SKY. There are only two matches scheduled today for Euro 2020, both live on Sky Sport Uno and Sky Sport Football. The first meeting is scheduled for 6 pm and sees Hungary and Portugal face off in Budapest, commentary by Maurizio Compagnoni with commentator Lorenzo Minotti. At 9 pm France-Germany is on stage with Andrea Marinozzi and Giancarlo Marocchi in post and Alessandro Alciato sent.

The pay TV offers a non-stop on Euro 2020 from 8 am to 1 am, at 8 pm the “Euro Show Live” starts with Leo Di Bello at the helm, among the guests Luca Marchegiani and Massimo Ambrosini.

IN EUROPE. In France, the match between Deschamps’ national team and Germany is broadcast unencrypted by the private channel M6, in Germany the match is broadcast on the public network Zdf.

THEY SAID. “The platinum blonde or to put it in the Verdone style, Phil Foden’s straw and hay”. The commentator Luca De Capitani in the fifth minute of England-Croatia on Sunday afternoon on Raiuno.

YOU LISTEN. The spectacular Holland-Ukraine on Sunday evening gathered 4 million and 940 thousand viewers in front of Raiuno for a share of 24 percent, in the afternoon, again on the flagship network of state TV, the expected England-Croatia was seen by 2 million and 920 thousand fans.

TOMORROW. Italy returns to the field, in Rome against Switzerland at 9 pm on Raiuno and Sky. The other matches, scheduled only on pay TV, are Finland-Russia at 3pm and Wales-Turkey at 6pm.

