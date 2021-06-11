Murad Al Masri (Dubai)

The teams participating in the European Nations Championship “Euro 2020” are distinguished by having special names, each of which is distinguished by a nickname associated with either a color or an animal or historical stories linking it to this name, which is known by other teams, while other teams may not know their titles.

There are many teams participating in Euro 2020 whose names are associated with colors, led by Italy, known as the “Azzurre” which means blue in Italian, and Ukraine “known as “blue and yellow” and Denmark “red and white” according to the colors of their flags, while Spain carries The nickname “La Roja”, which means in Spanish the color red, is due to the dress it is famous for.

Surnames associated with animals are more common, for example, France is known as the “rooster” team, where the rooster is present as the emblem of the French Football Federation as a historical connotation in the country.

The England national team bears the nickname “The Three Lions” for the presence of these lions with historical connotations on the emblem of the Football Association, and the Wales national team bears the nickname “dragons” in relation to the dragon found in the country’s flag, the dragon of King Cadwalador, king of Gwynedd County, which is linked to a historical story in the country.

Finland is known as the “owls” team, which stopped a match that brought Finland and Belgium during the European qualifiers in 2007, before flying back and Finland won that match, while North Macedonia holds the nickname “Lynx”, an endangered animal famous in that country and there is its image on the country’s currency.

Belgium is known as the “Red Devils” after a Dutch newspaper called them after a friendly match on Friday between the two teams in 1905, when it indicated that some Belgian players made a great effort like the Red Devils.

Others are known only by the name of the national team, but according to the language in their country, such as Germany “Manchaft” and Portugal “Celesao”, and in Arabic it is distinguished by other fame, such as Germany, which is called “the machines” and Portugal “the Brazil of Europe”.

Other notable nicknames include Slovakia, “The Hawks”, Scotland “The Tartan Army”, Austria “Our Sons”, and the Netherlands “The Mills” or “Orange”.