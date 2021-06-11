East Friday, June 11, Euro 2021 starts with an opening show and the match between Italy vs. Turkey. After several delays due to the coronavirus pandemic, the ball will roll in the Olympic Stadium in Rome.

Martin Garrix, Bono and The Edge, who performed the official theme of the competition “We are the people”, will be the protagonists of the opening ceremony.

The musical artists will perform a virtual show where state-of-the-art technology will be used to impress fans of the sporting event.

The official page of the UEFA EURO 2020 confirmed the news weeks before and generated great expectations towards the fans of the singers.

“The opening ceremony at the Olímpico in Rome will be a fitting preamble to the tournament, and I am pleased that the collaboration between three great artists, Martin Garrix, Bono and The Edge, has also produced a virtual performance that will allow fans of all Europe and the world feel closer to the tournament ”, said the brand’s marketing director.

“’We are the people’ embodies the celebration of togetherness and festivity at the heart of UEFA EURO 2020, and I am sure fans will be thrilled by the virtual performance whether they watch it at home or on the go. online, “he added.

The audiovisual material was filmed in state-of-the-art motion control studios in London and at the Olímpico in Rome, to recreate the stadium environment in 3D.

