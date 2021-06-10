Murad Al Masri (Dubai)

What comes to mind, with the start of the European Football Championships, “Euro 2020” tomorrow, Friday, is what is the preferred color for the uniforms of the participating teams, which is historically considered the most associated with the team that lifted the cup, as statistics reveal that the color “red” is the specialist in this event.

And the “red” color will be the most present in the colors of the shirts of the teams participating in the tournament, as 13 of the 24 teams participating in the current version chose the presence of the red color in their shirts, in one way or another, in the original uniform or the reserve uniform in a remarkable way, most of which stems from the colors of those countries or a mathematical relationship historically.

The 13 teams that chose the red color in their shirts are: Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Hungary, North Macedonia, Portugal, Russia, Spain, Switzerland, Turkey and Wales. Historically, “red” was the color of the champion team in the final match on six occasions, followed by blue 4 times, white 4 times and orange once.

Overall, the European Nations finals witnessed the qualification of teams who wore 7 colors so far: white, red, blue, orange, black, green and black.