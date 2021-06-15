In the premiere in Seville, Spain wasted several occasions in the first half and starred in the first goalless draw of the tournament against Sweden. Slovakia surprised and beat Robert Lewandowski’s Poland fairly. And the Czech Republic, with Patrik Schick as a great figure, defeated Scotland 2-0, which was returning to a European Championship after 25 years.

In the most outstanding duel on Monday June 14 at the European Championship, a Spain far from its best version drew 0-0 against Sweden at the La Cartuja stadium in Seville. Those led by Luis Enrique have become accustomed to this result, as five of their last eight games have ended in equality. And this renewed Spanish team repeated worrying signs in both areas: it once again exhibited its weak scoring record and its insecurity in defense.

Álvaro Morata was the “villain” of his team. He missed a clear chance to score in the 37th minute, when a blunder by Marcus Danielson gave the Juventus striker the opportunity to open the scoring, but his shot was very imprecise.

At the beginning of the second half, the attacker again missed an opportunity and at minute 66 was substituted, under a majority of whistles. However, after the match, he received the backing of the Spain coach, Luis Enrique: “Morata has played a very good game, except for what we all want, the first one, to materialize the chances. Nothing happens. He is used to it. But it is not pleasant. It would be much more pleasant for everyone to be supported. ”



Álvaro Morata’s reaction after his performance in today’s game against Sweden © EFE / EPA / Thanassis Stavrakis

In the 89th minute there was another chance to score for the Spaniards, but Robin Olsen – who in the first half drowned a clear header from Dani Olmo – stopped Gerard Moreno’s header. In addition, the great performance of Victor Lindelöf, Sweden’s central defender and best player of the match, also had a lot to do with the undefeated goal of the Scandinavians.

For Sweden Alexander Isak and Marcus Berg were able to score, but, like the Spanish forwards, they were imprecise in the face of goal. The poor condition of the grass also made some definitions difficult.

In Spain, the experienced Koke stood out, who showed all his hierarchy and his ability to lead in the midfield, as well as the rookie Pedri, who not only made history by being the youngest Spaniard to debut in a European Championship at 18 years and 201 days, rather, he showed a lot of personality and a good level of play.

Both teams will seek their first victory in the next Group E matches: Sweden will face Slovakia on Friday, June 18, while Spain will face Poland on Saturday, June 19.

Slovakia strikes with a fair victory over Poland

Slovakia opened with a 2-1 victory against Poland at the Krestovski stadium in Saint Petersburg and ranks as the leader of Group E. A result that, in the previous one, could be considered surprising, but that those led by Štefan Tarkovič justified in the playing field.

The Slovakian goals came thanks to an own goal by Polish goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny and an unstoppable shot by Milan Škriniar, while Karol Linetty put the provisional equalizer at the start of the second half.

One of the keys for Slovakia to win the game was neutralizing Polish striker Robert Lewandowski of Bayern Munich, as well as the expulsion of Grzegorz Krychowiak, which allowed Slovakia to have one more man during the final half hour.

Although the Poles had greater possession of the ball, the Slovaks were finer in the face of goal. The first goal came in the 18th minute, after a shot from Róbert Mak that hit the right post but bounced off Szczęsny’s body and entered, for which it was considered an own goal.

Poland tied the game in the 46th minute, after a Maciej Rybus cross to Linetty, who connected with a left foot. But in the 62nd minute, Krychowiak’s expulsion, after receiving his second yellow card, conditioned his team.

However, after the match, the Poland coach had mercy on his manager: “I am not going to crucify Krychowiak or any player. You have to support him ”.

Slovakia took advantage of the sending off and, in the 69th minute, took the lead on the scoreboard. The goal came after a corner kick that ended in excellent ball control, followed by a powerful shot from Inter Milan defender Milan Škriniar.

After the game, in an interview with the Polish TVP channel, Lewandowski hinted that it will be a difficult road for his team. “I hope that against Spain, if we manage to improve what has not worked today, we will be better, but the rival will be of a higher level. We must bear in mind, against Spain, that in a tournament like the Eurocup anything can happen,” he said. .





Slovakia players celebrate their first Euro Cup win against Poland © EFE / EPA / Lars Baron

Czech Republic frustrates Scotland with brilliant day from Patrik Schick

In the other match of the day, the Czech Republic beat Scotland 2-0 at the close of the first date of Group D. At Hampden Park in Glasgow, exulting at Scotland’s return to a European Championship after 25 years, it shone Czech striker Patrik Schick, author of the two goals, one of them that, from now on, could be considered one of the best in the tournament.

At the beginning the Scots were more dominant, enthusiastic about their return to the competition. However, the goal of the forward of Bayer Leverkusen of Germany would come in the 42nd minute to spoil the party for the locals. Winger Vladimir Coufal crossed the ball to the penalty spot and Schick responded with a header to open the scoring.

The second goal came in the 51st minute, when Schick took advantage of a loose ball and executed a powerful and precise shot from the middle of the field to leave goalkeeper David Marshall without options. The shot 49 meters from the goal became the goal scored from the longest distance in the history of the European Championship.

Despite the adverse result, the locals kept pushing. Coach Steve Clarke did the same by looking for replacements on the bench with the intention of attacking more, but beyond deserving something more, Scotland were left empty-handed.

Andrew Robertson commanded the best interventions for his team, but the outstanding Sevilla goalkeeper, Tomas Vaclik was precise to avoid the rival goal. The Liverpool side was disappointed by the result and in his statements said that “it is difficult to explain now what has happened.” “Everyone in the country wanted to have a good start. We were confident, excited, and it all comes down to not risking enough, “he said.

Jaroslav Silhavy, Czech Republic coach expressed very different words: “I am relieved for the next game. It will be important, of course. But if we had not won this one, it was difficult in the following ones. Everything is not done but we are close to qualifying.”

With this result, the Czechs share the first place in Group D with 3 points and will face Croatia on the next date. Scotland, without points, will try to hit the ball in the classic against the other leader of the area, England.