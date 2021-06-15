Unscheduled before the kick-off of France-Germany, a match valid for Group F of Euro 2020. A paratrooper, a Greenpeace activist, landed on the pitch of the Allianz Arena in Munich to general amazement. The man flew over the stadium lawn with ‘Kick out Oil’ written on the parachute before being unbalanced by a cable carrying the ‘spider cam’ and landing badly on the pitch.





Following the landing of the paratrooper, two people were lightly injured at the Allianz Arena in Munich. The man, pushed by a propeller mounted on his back, for a bad calculation created panic in the side stand of the stadium by hitting two people with the propeller. In a statement, UEFA spoke of “several injured people transported to hospital”, while Greenpeace on social media explained that “the action never had the intention of disturbing the game or hurting anyone, we regret it”.