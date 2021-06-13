Austria defeated North Macedonia 3-1 in the opening match of Group C at Euro 2020 and wet their debut with a victory. The first historic point fades instead for Pandev and his companions, at the absolute debut in the competition. Match decided by the goals of Lainer, Gregoritsch and Arnautovic, which frustrate the momentary equal of the Genoa forward. Start of a match devoid of emotions and characterized by rather low rhythms. The first ring arrives only at 18 ‘but allows Austria to take the lead. Sventagliata di Sabitzer to fish on the far post Lainer, who with a right-footed fly beats Dimitrievski and unlocks the race. Three minutes later the situation is repeated, but Kalajdzic frustrates the assist of the usual Sabitzer sending into the arms of the goalkeeper.

Austria appears to be in control of the match, however it pays dearly for defensive inattention. In fact, at 28 ‘Pandev re-establishes parity by taking advantage of the naivety of the goalkeeper who loses the ball in an attempt to anticipate Trajkovski. For the Genoa striker it is child’s play to deposit the ball in the empty goal. All to be redone for the Austrians, but North Macedonia closes to protect the same and manages to defend the 1-1 until the interval.

Austria has a better start in the second half, giving life to a real siege. The fort built by the Macedonian north, however, resists and Foda therefore relies on the changes: inside Arnautovic and Gregoritsch to try to change the game. Opportunities present themselves on both sides but the two goalkeepers set the score at 1-1. Bachmann redeems the previous mistake and saves on Nikolov, Dimitrievski is instead very reactive, fiddling with Gregoritsch’s header. Not bad for the Austrian, who redeems himself in the 77th minute by anticipating everyone on Alaba’s cross and signing the 2-1 goal. The substitutions made by Foda continue to bear fruit and in the final minutes Arnautovic drops the trio, taking advantage of a mistake by Bejtulai.

