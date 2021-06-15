The United States of America and the European Union have resolved the dispute that has lasted for many years over state aid granted to Boeing and Airbus respectively, says European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.





Von der Leyen had announced that the agreement was imminent already this morning, during the press conference on the EU-Canada summit: “I am very positive – said von der Leyen – that we will find an agreement today on the Boeing-Airbus dispute in our conversations. with American friends “. “I remember well – he added – when I had the first phone call with President Joe Biden, it must have been February, which at that point we had agreed to find a solution to this dispute”.