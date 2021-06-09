The EU Permanent Representatives agreed to extend the sanctions for another year for the illegal annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol, said RIA News source in the EU.

Formally, at the ministerial level, the decision will be approved on June 18, after the measures are coordinated by the member countries of the block. It will enter into force no later than June 23rd when it will be published in the official EU journal.

Last time, the sanctions ordering the bloc countries to limit economic relations with Crimea and Sevastopol were extended a year ago – until June 23 of this year. EU organizations and individuals are prohibited from importing products from Crimea; restrictions also affect the tourism sector and investments in various sectors of the economy.

Crimea became part of Russia in March 2014 after a referendum in which the overwhelming majority of those who voted in the region supported such a decision. Ukraine, the EU countries and the United States refused to recognize the results of the vote, calling the reunification of the peninsula with mainland Russia an annexation. The Russian authorities reject these allegations and insist that the accession procedure was in accordance with international law.