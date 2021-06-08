ofFlorian Naumann shut down

The EU Parliament wants to demand the application of the rule of law mechanism against Hungary and Poland. Otherwise Katarina Barley sees great dangers for the EU.

Brussels / Munich – Before the planned adoption of a resolution by the European Parliament to the EU Commission, Parliament’s Vice-President Katarina Barley (SPD) warns of a serious failure of the EU’s rule of law policy. Commission President Ursula von der Leyen’s declared course of a dialogue with the governments of Hungary and Poland “does not work”, Barley warned in an interview published on Tuesday Merkur.de *: “This dialogue has been going on with Hungary for ten years, with Poland for five years, and it’s only getting worse.”

On Wednesday, on a cross-party initiative, Parliament wants to oblige the Commission to apply the EU rule of law mechanism against Hungary and Poland *, which has been in force since January. The countries are accused of violating basic EU values, for example in the field of justice or freedom of the media. In view of the previous approach, one could “not trust that the Commission will act and care if it announces this,” Barley justified the move. Time is pressing.

Hungary and Poland: Barley warns of new rule of law problems in the EU – “Wave has spilled on”

On the one hand, sanctions by the Polish government against judges and public prosecutors, once imposed, can no longer be cured and the freedom of the press in Viktor Orbans * Hungary is already massively restricted. On the other hand, breaches of the rule of law are threatened to spread to other member states. “This wave spilled on from Poland and Hungary – there are also massive problems in Slovenia, for example,” said Barley.

The SPD politician refused to accept a deal negotiated by the German presidency with Viktor Orban’s government, according to which the European Court of Justice should wait for a ruling before the mechanism is applied, as an argument in favor of waiting. “Where there is unanimity, there is potential for blackmail – this is the case with the household, for example. But that can no longer be a reason for inaction, because the necessary capital adequacy decision has now been taken with all 27 countries, ”she emphasized. The base of the EU threatens to be “hollowed out from within. If we allow the foundations to be hollowed out from within, this European Union as we know it will not last much longer ”. (fn) *Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA