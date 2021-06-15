At their first summit with US President Joe Biden, the European Union and America settled their trade war, especially heated under Trump. Decisive steps have been taken to end the 17-year-old aviation conflict. They are also temporarily suspending their multi-billion dollar reciprocal penalties.











EU Trade Commissioner Dombrovskis and his US counterpart Katherine Tai made the breakthrough as EU Presidents von der Leyen (Commission) and Michel (Council) and their US counterpart, Joe Biden, attempted new EU/US cooperation in 40 different areas. lift off the ground.

“With this Boeing/Airbus agreement, we have taken an important step towards resolving the longest-running trade dispute in WTO history,” said von der Leyen. “I am pleased that after intensive work from both sides, our transatlantic partnership is starting to get back to cruising speed. This new spirit of cooperation shows that we can also solve other problems for mutual benefit.” According to Dombrovskis, the two aviation giants immediately save billions.

Climate and fight against corona

The two blocs also decided on close cooperation on climate and corona control. For climate, there will be an ‘action group’ that will work out concrete proposals for the implementation of the Paris Agreement (maximum 2, preferably 1.5 degrees temperature increase). Cooperation between the two blocs in the export and production of corona vaccines – including knowledge transfer and the construction of production capacity on site – should lead to two-thirds of the world’s population being vaccinated by the end of next year.



Quote

We don’t always have to agree, but we do share the same values Ursula von der Leyen

There will also be a new Trade and Technology Council to tackle trade barriers and ensure the two blocs continue to dictate global norms and standards. They also continue to work together to fight tax evasion and reform the World Trade and World Health Organization. In their foreign policy they will both manifest themselves more emphatically as defenders of the rule of law and democracy. “We don’t always have to agree, but we do share the same values,” said von der Leyen. “We are one in our struggle for democracy.”

Aviation Agreement

The core of the aviation agreement, which is particularly strongly pursued by Europe, is that the main trade managers of the two blocs will from now on make agreements about financing their aviation industry, and that they will jointly tackle the non-market practices of third countries (read: China). They promise full disclosure about the funding of R&D, and where this is the result of full government funding, the results must be ‘widely available’ within the limits of the law.

Ending the airline dispute and the penalties were the two main topics to be settled in the first EU-US consultation since Biden took office. Not much progress seems to have been made on the also important steel and aluminum file, but the penalty rates are gone for the time being and that – according to von der Leyen – gives room to work out a real solution.