Yoni Assia, CEO of eToro.

As a child, when Yoni Assia’s family went to their favorite restaurant, the father made them stop in front of the bank screen where the market results were broadcast. From there they did not move until the shares of their company, Magic Software, the first Israeli firm of software which was listed on the Nasdaq. Today, he and his brother, Ronen, are preparing to launch their own company on the US technology market: eToro, the investment platform for small savers in the stock market, currencies, cryptocurrencies and commodities known for popularizing the social trading, a kind of social network for investors.

With 20 million users, eToro plans to join the Nasdaq during the third quarter of the year with an approximate market capitalization of 10.4 billion dollars (8.74 billion euros). While its US competitor Robinhood finalizes plans for a public offering for sale (IPO) to land on the trading floor, the Israeli company will use a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC): a non-operating entity listed on Stock market with the sole objective of raising money to acquire another company that already has a business going on.

“It is an innovative financial product that accelerates the passage of a company to the listed market,” says the executive director of eToro. She studied several cases before choosing FinTech Acquisition Corp. V as a partner, a SPAC led by Betsy Cohen, a 79-year-old banker who has already added nine such mergers with firms such as Payoneer, another fintech Israeli. “For us, [decidirse por una SPAC] it was based on having found a great sponsoring group ”, explains the executive. “They have done several successful deals like ours, Betsy has a JD and knows a lot about corporate management and sitting on the board of a public company.”

The operation is being carried out at the height of retail investment, which has benefited eToro: its users grew by 33% in 2020 and the turnover, which in 2019 had plummeted by 34%, soared by 147% to reach 605 million dollars (497 million euros). “I don’t think it was necessarily due to the pandemic,” assures Assia, “but a broader context in which various circumstances come together that created a turning point for an entire generation globally: very low interest rates, fiscal stimuli. and central banks around the world printing money, ”he says. “At the same time, people are at home, so they no longer have those things that they normally spend money on and they have more time to think about their finances. I think this has led to one of the largest conversations about money and its value in history. To this is added that, in March of last year, the market fell significantly… And where institutional investors saw risk, retailers saw an opportunity to enter the market ”.

A programmer by profession, Assia teamed up with her brother, an industrial designer, to found an online investment website with David Ring, another computer scientist, in 2007. The goal was to do the trading more accessible to the average user. “I was 25 years old and it was the time when Facebook and Twitter were starting to emerge as powerful platforms,” ​​he recalls, “and we realized that improving the user experience consisted of two parts.” The first: simplifying the interface so that trading stocks was “as easy as making purchases online.” The second: “We saw that one requires help to make decisions and learn about the markets. The reason they are complex and scary is not only because of the interface, which in many cases is very bad, but because people need to educate themselves. And, many times, they need to talk to others ”.

With the website already up and running, eToro was incorporating tools for users to communicate with each other. “When we allowed them to talk to each other, we noticed that the main question they were asking was, ‘What are you investing in?’ So we started to open the network so they could see other people’s portfolios and their history, ”he explains. In this way, the first platform for social trading. Now, clients can also choose who they see as the most skillful and order the platform to automatically replicate all transactions made by that investor; a practice known as copy trading. “When I was young, I entered a lot of forums like Yahoo! Finance where people talked about the markets. The problem was, I didn’t know who to trust because I didn’t know how good they were and if what they were saying was true, ”says Assia. For him, let eToro confirm the good traders who are the ones who give advice, “creates another level of trust in the dialogue.”

Weak points

There are some 1,500 popular investors on eToro, a feat the platform rewards with additional payouts. Together, their portfolios returned an average return of 51% in 2020. This is the most characteristic feature of eToro and the one that many customers value the most. However, the company is not without criticism.

Its detractors reject that only investment in the Stock Market is free of commissions and that it is necessary to pay for other operations, such as withdrawing money, a price somewhat higher than that of several competitors. Another frequent criticism focuses on how easy it is to trade contracts for difference (CFDs) on their platform. CFDs are derivative products in which the asset is not bought, but rather with the broker that its price is going to go down or up in the future. Whoever wins must pay the other the difference between the final price and the one they had at the time of the agreement. They may seem like conventional operations but they are not, because the user does not buy or own the asset. More than 80% of investors lose money, according to the CNMV, and in some countries, such as the United States, they are prohibited.

On eToro, the distance between buying an asset and a CFD is a few clicks. The same website warns that 67% of its retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs. Assia defends that transactions executed on eToro are 95% cheaper than at banks and maintains that they are striving to ensure that users understand the risks. “If we feel that it is not appropriate for a client to trade CFDs, we will not enable the option to do so,” he says, referring to the investment test that is filled out when opening an account. The executive does not share the opinion that eToro is one of the platforms that make the trading looks more and more like a game and ensures that the company does not bet against its users by trading CFDs. “It is not that, by default, we are the counterpart that assumes the market exposure against clients. We, by default, are pooling the positions of the clients and offsetting them in the largest banks in the world ”.

This division, that of shares, was consolidated as its largest source of income in 2020: it accounted for 44% of the total compared to 11% in 2017. Crypto assets, on the other hand, have shrunk from 63% to 16% in the last three years, as has the currency sector (from 14% to 8%), while commodities have gained ground (from 11% to 32%). With the IPO, the company’s plans are to grow in the United States (at the moment, 69% of its users are in Europe) and take advantage of the licenses e-money to enter new branches of the sector fintech, as it has done in the United Kingdom, where it has launched a debit card: eToro Money. “I don’t see us becoming a bank, necessarily,” says Assia, “but I do see eToro providing more bank-like services.”