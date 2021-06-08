Abu Dhabi (WAM) The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange announced the listing of the bonds of the medium-term bond program issued by Emirates Telecommunications Group Company «Etisalat» With a total value of up to 1 billion euros on the market as of June 14.

The listing of bonds consisting of two classes is based on the decision of the Board of Directors of the Securities and Commodities Authority regarding the bond system and the provisions of Article 13 of the instructions for listing securities in the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange.

In a circular issued today in this regard, the market demanded that it be distributed to all approved departments and brokers to implement the decision, each in its field of competence.

The list of bond pricing provisions included a class of bonds amounting to 500 million euros at a fixed interest rate of 0.375%, due in 2028, and to be paid on May 17 of each year until maturity. The second category of bonds also includes the issuance of bonds worth 500 million euros at a fixed interest rate of 0.875%, maturing in 2033, and payable starting on May 17, 2022.