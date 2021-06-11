Ethiopia UN: More than 30,000 malnourished children at risk of human famine in Tigray, Ethiopia

The EU and the United States are calling for swift action from the international community.

Tens of thousands malnourished children are at risk of starvation in hard-to-reach areas in Tigray, Ethiopia, the UN said on Friday.

“If humanitarian access is not improved, it is estimated that more than 30,000 severely malnourished children in very hard-to-reach areas are at high risk of dying,” said a spokesman for UNICEF. James Elder said in Geneva, according to news agency AFP.

He said Unicef, along with other organizations, is trying to get help, but a large part of Tigray’s military area will not be allowed access.

“An estimated 33,000 severely malnourished children are currently at risk of death in Tigray in inaccessible areas.”

Thursday The UN said a famine threatens some 350,000 people in Tigray, and up to two million people will soon be in the same danger if aid is not adequately addressed.

According to the UN, more than 90 percent of the more than five million people in the Tigray region need food aid. The UN has requested a grant of about $ 200 million to increase food aid to meet the need.

Ethiopia prime minister Abiy Ahmed commanded his troops to attack the Tigray area in November. The goal was to displace and disarm the troops of the TPLF, the leading state in the rebellious state. Ahmed said the attack came after TPLF troops attacked Ethiopian military bases.

Abiy Ahmed won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2019.

The conflict has been going on for more than six months. According to human rights organizations, atrocities such as rape have been committed in the fighting. Eritrean troops also intervened in the fighting alongside the Ethiopian army.

On Thursday, the United States and the EU demanded that the international community intervene and prevent man-made famine from turning into a catastrophe.