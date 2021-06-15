Ethel Pozo and Julián Alexander no longer bother to hide their love after being recorded in very loving images last weekend in a Lima restaurant. It was the cameras of the program Amor y fuego that captured them enjoying a dinner.

After that, the reporter of the program approached the couple, who at all times avoided giving statements until they were consulted about the possibility of marrying. At that time, the daughter of Gisela Valcárcel responded somewhat briefly: “Although it is a pandemic, you cannot go out that much.”

As you know, this is the first time that Ethel Pozo and Julián Alexander have been seen publicly as a couple since they announced their relationship. The host used her Instagram account to leave a romantic message in a photo with Michelle Alexander’s brother.

“I have always heard that love comes alone, that it is not sought, that it finds you. And they were right, my pretty love arrived at the perfect time, ”he wrote.

“As I told you from day one, I promise to always take care of that smile,” wrote the producer, thus corresponding the dedication. After their announcement, the popular couple received dozens of congratulations, especially from local celebrity characters.

