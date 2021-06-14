More in love than ever! Ethel Pozo and Julian Alexander They showed that their relationship has strengthened in recent weeks and they showed off together in a restaurant in Lima, where they were recorded by the cameras of Amor y fuego.

Reporters from the program captured the couple in one of their romantic outings and presented some images through a preview of the program that will air this Monday, June 14.

In the clip you can see the driver of America today and Michelle Alexander’s brother waiting at the table of a business premises and giving each other an affectionate kiss. “Ethel Pozo no longer hides her love for her producer,” she relates.

This is the first time that Ethel Pozo and Julián Alexander are seen publicly, a few weeks after the figure of América Televisión confirmed the romance with a moving publication on his official Instagram account.

“I have always heard that love comes alone, that it is not sought, that it finds you. And they were right, my pretty love arrived at the perfect time ”, wrote the daughter of Gisela Valcárcel next to a tender photograph.

The television producer was not far behind and a few hours later the detail corresponded. Although he left a short message on the social network, he expressed his commitment to the relationship: “As I told you from day one, I promise to always take care of that smile.”

The couple received a lot of congratulations from users and some television figures such as Natalie Vértiz, Melissa Paredes, Natalia Salas and Erick Elera.

Ethel Pozo regretted the absence of Federico Salazar on election day

The daughter of Gisela Valcárcel stressed that the presenter of First Edition is one of the representative figures of the channel and of the elections.

“I know you are recovering from COVID-19. We have really missed you. In the moments of the count I said ‘where were you’. But hey, you’ll be with us again, “added Ethel Pozo this Monday, June 7, at the start of her program.

