Estonia | Sanna Marin answers to the Prime Minister of Estonia: Finland will consider opening commuter traffic next week

On Friday, the Prime Minister of Estonia Kaja Kallas appealed to Helsingin Sanomat to the Prime Minister of Finland Sanna Marini (sd) to exempt maritime traffic from travel restrictions.

Prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) says that the government is due to negotiate next week on the opening of commuting between Estonia and Finland, among other things.

An exceptional open letter from one prime minister to another was published on Friday On the editorial page of Helsingin Sanomat.

Finland has opened commuter traffic only by air. Commuter traffic in ports has continued to be significantly restricted, partly due to the weaker coronavirus situation in Estonia and Sweden than in Finland, and partly due to the limited health safety capacity of ports.

“The Ministry of the Interior is already preparing a proposal for the government’s negotiations next week on how to open business travel on ships and across land borders in a safe manner,” Marin responds in writing to the requests for comments made after the publication of Kallas’ letter.

Thus Marin’s answer is in its entirety:

“The corona pandemic has restricted cross – border movement between Finland and all our border neighbors.

As the disease situation eases in both Finland and Estonia, we can gradually lift restrictions on internal border traffic and open up movement in a health-safe way. The restrictions are valid until June 27.

Air travel on business trips opened for the first time this week because it has relatively limited passenger numbers and is well manageable. The opening up of air traffic provided an opportunity to try to expand testing activities to meet growing passenger numbers.

Estonia The Prime Minister’s letter is a continuation in which the Finnish Ambassador to Estonia addressed Kallas the previous week Timo Kantolan On travel restrictions introduced by Finland on Monday.

Last week, the Estonian Foreign Minister also Eva-Maria Liimets writes restrictions on EU commissioners.

“Dear Sanna, I ask that together we reach a solution where Estonians working in Finland can visit their home country,” Kallas addresses Marin.