He achieved success on the international catwalks, but decided to get off them. Esther Cañadas, the Spanish supermodel who stars in this report, faces a second round in an industry, that of fashion, that has never forgotten it and that has changed enough to celebrate it again. Because, after 40, the career of a model used to be more than amortized. This was the case, at least, in those frenzied years, at the end of the nineties, when Esther Cañadas was a ubiquitous face on covers and catwalks.

Meanwhile, his back suffered from having to change the bed for the seat of a plane “four or five days a week.” Upon landing, the lenses of photographers such as Peter Lindbergh, the shows of Jean Paul Gaultier or Alexander McQueen and historic publicity campaigns such as the one she starred with her ex-husband Mark Vanderloo for the perfume DKNY, by Donna Karan, awaited her.

But that fashion industry would not be recognized today in the mirror. Whether it’s satisfying long-time nostalgia, showing off diversity, or connecting with consumers with the greatest purchasing power — mature women — firms are reigniting the careers of supermodels who triumphed in the 1990s. And the case of Cañadas is an example.

PHOTO GALLERY – SUMMER – FASHION | The return of an icon

Esther Cañadas poses in front of the SaTuna cove, on the Costa Brava. Asymmetric swimsuit from Eres, glasses from Christian Dior, choker necklace from Bottega Veneta and Clash earrings in pink gold from Cartier. photography by Nico Bustos / styling by Jonathan Huguet

At 44 years old – “I hallucinate when I say my age because I don’t even believe it” – and after more than a decade away from the catwalks, this Albacete raised in Alicante closed the last parade with Balmain’s public by surprise, just before for the health crisis to break out. A resurrection that was put on hold due to confinement, but which marked the beginning of his second life in an industry from which he preferred to distance himself “because he personally needed to make a break” and which today he perceives as “more inclusive and responsible, but as magical as ever. ”.

“Now that my daughter [Galia, de seis años] It has grown, I feel that I can resume my work, which is also my great passion. I want her to witness what my career was and is, and show her that everything is possible with enthusiasm and effort, ”he explains.

That was the formula – he confesses on the other end of the phone – that at age 14 opened the doors to a sector that was beginning to be suspicious of young women with canonical measures, blonde hair and blue eyes. “I arrived at a time when more androgynous girls were being sought. They told me I didn’t fit in and it took a lot for me to open a hole ”. With a physique more in line with the top models who preceded her, the German – as she was nicknamed at school – ended up being considered part of that generation of models with rock star status. “I had experiences that I would never have had access to otherwise, but it is a tough profession. I missed a lot of things. While my friends were graduating, I was still working alone in Iceland. The only thing I ever gave up was to be on my grandmother’s birthday and I asked by contract to free that day, ”he recalls making it clear that he does not regret having chosen that path. “Life is decisions, this is the one I made and I am happy.”

Always jealous of her privacy – her daughter’s paternity is unknown and she has barely spoken about her two marriages, the first with the model Mark Vanderloo and the second with the former motorcycle racer Sete Gibernau – Cañadas cannot imagine what would have happened. been of his career having started it in the era of insta-models and the dictatorship of the like. “I opened Instagram a couple of years ago because two of my best friends, Ricky Martin and Jon Kortajarena, insisted a lot. I keep the account myself, but I am not very active because I do not consider it a priority. I am at a time when I want to develop professional projects that reflect my essence, “he says, hinting at his disinterest in the fluctuations in his number of followers.

This security, he says, comes from experience and applies it to everything else. “Living everything I have lived, I would not go back 20 years or by chance. I am happy with maturity, with my body and with everything. I would lie to you if I said that I have not changed, but the experiences that I have had have helped me to grow. Now I want to eat the world ”.

Photogallery: Esther Cañadas, the return of an icon

Credits. Producer: Allan Vetier. Studio Manager: Lorenzo Profilio. Photography assistants: Federica Falcone and Nereis Ferrer. DIT: Amets Iriondo. Model: Esther Cañadas (View Management). Styling assistant: Marie Soares. Make-up and hair: Lili Choi (Calliste Agency). Hair and makeup assistant: Tie Toyama (Calliste Agency). Producer: CAP Dept. Production Director: Marti Resta Saurí. Production assistants: Jorge Sierra and Gerardo Sesin.