In recent days, the couple made up of Ester Exposito and Alejandro Speitzer has been the protagonist of many covers, but not for good news. Rumors indicated that both actors ended their relationship after being seen separated at an event in Milan.

In this sense, TVyNotas de México revealed a controversial interview in which a supposed friend of the Spanish woman would have revealed that the protagonist of Elite ended her relationship because the Mexican was a “maintained”.

However, these versions were categorically denied by Ester Exposito herself, who exploded in one of her stories on her Instagram account. The model and actress described what was stated in the aforementioned program as false and requested respect for Alejandro Speitzer, since what is reported has repercussions on the actor’s life.

Ester Expósito spoke on her Instagram about Alejandro Speitzer. Photo: Instagram

“I find it unfortunate the absolutely false and cruel information that he has given in a media outlet (if it can be called that) about Alejandro and what my relationship with him has been. I would never spend a second disproving something like this if it weren’t for the fact that it is affecting the daily routine of one of the most wonderful, generous, kind, hard-working and humble people I have ever met. Those of us who are or have been close to him know it, ”he said.

Later, the Netflix star claimed that he will always respect the actor. “He only deserves the best there is in the world and I will always appreciate and admire him, regardless of whether he is my partner or not,” he said.

International show, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.