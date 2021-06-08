Senator Esteban Bullrich announced that he will donate the 40% increase in his diet as senator to the purchase of drugs against amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), the serious disease that he suffers and that causes progressive muscle paralysis, considering it “excessive and inappropriate” .

Days ago it had been confirmed that the deputies and senators will receive a salary increase of 40%, in four sections, in line with the joint agreed for the legislative staff.

The decision of this thaw caused controversy to occur in the midst of the economic and health crisis that the country is going through. The last increase in allowances had been in September 2019, during the previous management: it was 30% in three sections.

Last week the congressional staff increase, which includes the senators’ diet, was confirmed. Without going into discussing the reasons or the justice of the decision, I am convinced that it is an excessive and inappropriate increase. – Esteban Bullrich (@estebanbullrich) June 7, 2021

“I know that other senators of the interblock will do the same for other causes and I would appreciate that this is not understood as a criticism to those who do not take a similar path, it’s a personal decision and we are all us and our circumstances, “Bullrich tweeted.

He added: “However, I do believe that, in this context of pandemic, recession, inflation, unemployment, poverty, political and social hostility and strong questioning of the ruling class, we have to give a sign that we are truly all in the same boat. “

In that sense, the senator from Together for Change rejected this 40% increase by defining it as “excessive and inappropriate”, and

“without going into discussing the reasons or the justice of the decision.”

In December 2020 Cristina Kirchner and Sergio Massa, presidents of the Senate and Deputies respectively, frozen the increases for legislators and employees of the highest scale as a “political gesture”. The freeze was then repeatedly extended until the current expiration date.

Bullrich comes from narrating on television the difficulties he went through since he was diagnosed with ALS. “This disease does not define meWhat defines me is how I carry it out, ”he said. He also said that the vice president called him and that he was excited talking to her.

The senator indicated that the first instance was “anguish, a lot.” “What am I missing? That I will not be able to enter the Church, for example. That is the first reaction,” he explained.

Then he related that the next reaction was “anger” and that “it cost him more than anguish.”

And then he completed: “I couldn’t find the way around. Now i’m at peace“.

Given the increase, Bullrich recalled that last year and at the initiative of the PRO bloc, they had proposed that “politics also put its shoulder in this pandemic and that the highest salaries of the public administration be lowered by 20%, with the exception of personnel educational and health “.

“We were unable to get the bill approved at that time,” lamented the senator. And he added that now he does not see the possibility that “an initiative to avoid this increase will be accepted.”

Then he determined: “Yes I can decide on what I perceive“And with that phrase -of broad significance– He announced his donation.

