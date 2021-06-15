The story between Esteban Andrada and Boca Juniors has come to an end after the player has been sold to Monterrey for 6 million dollars. There are so many things that have happened to the goalkeeper in recent days that surely his departure is the best for both the club (economically) and for him.
At 30 years of age and after 3 years of wearing the Xeneize shirt, “Sabandija” says goodbye to all the Boca fans, taking home the best memories and promising to return one day: “It was 3 years that I will not forget more in my life! That is why I want to thank all the Xeneize people, for always giving me that love. Thank you very much Boca Juniors, in another moment we will meet again! I take the best memories “, published on their social networks.
Although Sabandija’s dream was to play in Europe, one of the reasons why he made the decision to go to Mexico was that he does not have a community passport to emigrate to a European team, so Monterrey is the best option for him.
Andrada arrives at a club where the demands are enough, because since the departure of Marcelo Barovero, also Argentine, the Mexican club began to suffer a lot in goal, And now this news has made the Monterrey fans rejoice in having a quality goalkeeper.
Esteban Andrada will have as companions the Argentines Maximiliano Meza, Matías Kranevitter and Rogelio Funes Mori (Argentine naturalized Mexican). His departure will be a very painful loss for Boca Juniors, because although there were games in which his mistakes cost points, the security he gave was enough.
The fans have wished “Sabandija” the best and hope that the Boca leadership will sign a good goalkeeper at this news.
