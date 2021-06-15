Rayados de Monterrey’s team continues in the planning of the upcoming tournament, and now, they have given one of the bombs in the leg market by taking over the services of the goalkeeper. Esteban Andrada. Although it is true that the club has not yet made it official, the goalkeeper has already expressed his enthusiasm for reaching Mexican football.
It was in an interview for ESPN where the Argentine archer revealed that only the last details are being refined for his arrival in national territory, detailing what will be in the next few days when he lands in the country.
“The documentation is missing, but everything is arranged with the institution and in the next few days I will be traveling to Mexico to join Striped“, He commented for the program Soccer 90.
“In 2019 I renewed the contract and proposed to Boca that he lends me money to be able to finish my house and in a future sale to be able to give it back to him, as I am doing at the moment, “said the 30-year-old goalkeeper.
In addition, Esteban Andrada He stated that he had never gone abroad to try his luck, being a dream to fulfill and that now it has come true; However, he is also sad to leave an institution such as Boca Juniors.
“It is a major challenge for my career, I have never been abroad, it is something new. With sacrifice I was able to reach Lanús. Today going abroad and being better financially makes me very happy ”.
“To thank all those people that every time I went out to the field I was cheered on. For me, going to that institution (Boca Juniors) knew that it was the largest in the world because in reality, where are you going, in any other country it tells you about Boca. This is not a see you always, it is a see you later. Leave him some of what Boca gave me. I am a grateful boy, ”said the Argentine goalkeeper.
