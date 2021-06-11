Dubai (Etihad)

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Abdul-Rahman, Director of Al-Wasl University, announced the establishment of a virtual center for linguistic and narrative studies at the College of Arts at Al-Wasl University. This came during his speech on the occasion of the opening of the International Symposium in Linguistics organized by the College of Arts under the supervision of the University’s Scientific Research Prosecution, last Thursday, from a distance It was attended by the university’s vice presidents, the dean of the College of Arts, professors and students of graduate studies, researchers and interested people from several countries.

He added that Al-Wasl University is a university that combines tradition and modernity, and in this context comes this international symposium in linguistics in which researchers from multiple linguistic schools participate, and pointed out the importance of reading our rich heritage in light of linguistic research methods, and the new mechanisms it has reached in ways of reading. . He called graduate students at the university to take advantage of these mechanisms.

He pointed out that the mission of this center is to hold seminars in these two disciplines, invite specialists in them, and prepare databases for the linguistic and narrative product in the United Arab Emirates.

He thanked His Excellency Juma Al Majid, Chairman of the University’s Board of Trustees, for his continuous support to hold such seminars, and he also thanked the researchers for their participation in enriching the seminar’s activities.

At the symposium, 5 research papers were presented in two successive sessions, which dealt with the emergence of modern linguistics since the late 19th century, its development and basic trends, the formation of its schools and transformations, and its impact on Arab linguistic research, and some of its recent branches: social linguistics, pragmatic linguistics, and mystical linguistics.

The participants in the symposium approved the following recommendations:

– Interest in participating in linguistic theorizing in future symposia in order to establish Arab linguistics dealing with human culture.

Developing awareness of the importance of linguistic research among researchers at the university, and embodying it with intellectual achievements, and original and modern scientific studies that can be published at the local, regional and global levels.

Strengthening applied linguistic studies and teaching Arabic to non-native speakers by setting up pre-prepared programs that can be exported, promoted, marketed and circulated in specialized educational institutions.

– Activating sociolinguistic approaches, by adopting a comprehensive linguistic policy with a future dimension, and institutional linguistic planning, taking into account the reality of the general (specialized) and institutional Arabic language.

– Encouraging Arab researchers, especially graduate students, to move towards the applications of linguistic theories to the structure of Arabic.

– Providing opportunities for participation for graduates of Al-Wasl University graduate programs and students, and encouraging them to research in contrastive linguistics, applied linguistics and teaching languages ​​to native speakers and non-native speakers.

– Work to attend Arabic linguistic research, with all its pillars in the renaissance project of the Emirati society, by participating in all activities, seminars, conferences and field research of a linguistic nature to promote applied linguistic studies.