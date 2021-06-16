The second bed daughter of Bernardo Caprotti, the youngest of the three children of the entrepreneur who passed away in 2016 Marina Caprotti, takes over the operational reins of Esselunga. Sami Kahale he left the command deck of the large-scale retail giant with 8.1 billion in revenues and mainly present in the north of the country after a three-year collaboration with the company. It was reported on Corriere della Sera, writing that it was a consensual termination. Marina Caprotti, former executive president since June 2020, will assume the operational leadership of the group.