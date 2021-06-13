Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Youtube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums

Boxing is a discipline that, unfortunately, is not explored much in video games. To change this situation, the Steel City Interactive studio is working on eSports Boxing Club (ESBC), a new boxing video game that will allow us to put ourselves in the shoes of more than 200 boxers from around the world.

In the trailer that was shown in the transmission of the Future Games Show of E3 2021 we saw that Julio César Chávez and Canelo Álvarez, 2 legends of Mexican boxing, will be part of the extensive roster of more than 200 characters between boxers and female boxers from eSports Boxing Club.

One of the most important features of eSports Boxing Club it is undoubtedly his realism. The developers assured that the physics of the fighters will react like in a real life fight.

Next, we show you the trailer for this sports game:

Although we still do not know its opening day, we already know that ESBC It will be available in early access for PC this year, while later it will reach consoles of old and current generation of Xbox and PlayStation.

But tell us, did this sports game catch your attention? Let us read you in the comments.

Follow this link to see all of our special E3 2021 coverage.

Fountain