“Diego López and Oier They are great goalkeepers, of First. Ángel Fortuño and Joan García They are two similar profiles and with a lot of talent. I’m very happy. Goalkeepers have the problem that if they don’t play, we don’t see them and they don’t have a route. We have to be smart with the youth players. We haven’t thought about if we have to bring someone else or if it will be Joan. We need a third party because the League is very long, “commented Francisco Rufete, Espanyol sports director, in an interview with AS this week.

The goal is not one of the priorities right now in the Spanish taking into account the vicissitudes of a complicated market, with an overflowing salary limit and with the need to balance this balance first in order to be able to start recruiting those positions that are considered necessary. With Diego López and Oier Olazábal, two goalkeepers with a career in the First Division but with their particularities, the goal is closed for now. But with nuances.

Vicente Moreno has gotten used to summon three goalkeepers in games, a habit that does not have to change next season. Ángel Fortuño, with more assiduity, and Joan García, have alternated that role without barely making a debut but having to be second goalkeepers due to the injuries of Oier, who has missed ten games due to these problems. Also Diego López, that in november will turn 40, has the aggravation of age on the return to Primera, another conditioning factor that values ​​the sports direction.

Fortuño Y Garcia could occupy that role of third goalkeeper with a subsidiary file that is part of the routine of the first team but who played with B, in the Second RFEF, when the parties do not coincide. Despite this, the sports management does not want to have one of the goalkeepers standing, without competing, at an age when they need to accumulate minutes. That is why the goalkeeping decision will be made at the end of the market, based on the salary limit and the opinion of Vicente Moreno during the season.

Especially there are high hopes pinned on Joan Garcia, 20 years old, who has been international with the U-19 and to whom a great future is predicted as in his day was detected Pau Lopez, now in the Rome. The sports management, which wants to speed up the processes from the youth squad to the first team, is very aware of it.