Espanyol passed like a roller through the Second Division, with an incontestable rise and leading the majority of statistics, as Vicente Moreno was in charge of emphasizing in numerous appearances. However, in the technical area of ​​the parakeet club they have also been detected other parameters in red, that this season may have had a relative incidence but that in the return to the First Division they can cost very expensive. And the conclusion is clear: Espanyol needs height.

The blue and white team was the second in LaLiga Smartbank that entered the fewest aerial duels, 1,281, and the one that won the least, only 621 in all the season, 42 days. A factor that can weigh a lot in a championship that is much more precise in strategy –corners, lateral fouls… – and also in centers and shots with the game in progress. Beyond Diego López and Leandro Cabrera, nobody comes close to 1.90 meters, according to official data, and only David López, Dídac Vilà, Nany Dimata (1.85), Leandro Calero (1.84) and Lluís López (1.82) exceed the barrier of 1.80.

That is why sports management and coaching staff will have Centimeters take into account when reinforcing any position of a defensive nature, like the pivot, where Keidi Bare does not exceed 1.74 meters. That explains, for example, why Espanyol has on its radar players like Gabriel Pires, formerly from Leganés and currently at Benfica, who measures 1.86; for the moment, the interest in this case –revealed by ‘A Bola’– does not go through a first contact for now with the Lisbon club, among other things because until further notice it is out of reach.

Dimata scores with a header, against Ponferradina.

RCDE



Curiously, too respond to that profile –Although with an offensive vocation– whoever was only reinforcement of parakeets in the last winter market, Dimata, who since his arrival offered the team an alternative in the ball exit, with long passes that the Belgian could swing to guide back to other attackers. One more resource for Espanyol that will need to be more solvent in the passing game if in the return to Primera he wants to be up to the task.