Since the last extension of the temporary employment regulation files (ERTE) came into effect on June 1 ―and it will last until September 30―, 10,000 workers daily leave this eventual suspension to rejoin their position as job. This was announced – and celebrated – this Thursday by the Minister of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration, José Luis Escrivá, in an interview on the Espejo Público program. In the same way, the minister has also congratulated himself on the growth in the number of affiliations that is taking place in June, and has estimated that 150,000 new registrations will be reached by the end of the month. He has also announced that his department is fine-tuning a system of disincentives to limit temporary employment.

The continued returns of ERTE workers to their positions are produced, in the opinion of the minister, due to the stimuli offered in terms of Social Security bonuses in the last text agreed for the maintenance of ERTEs for causes related to the covid. “In situations of certain uncertainty about what the demand will be, that companies know that when you activate a worker between now and September, he will have a very high exemption from contributions is an additional boost. We have the impression that this is generating this acceleration in activity ”, Escrivá explained.

It is precisely at this point – in the amount of the exemptions for those workers who return – where the main discrepancies between the Government, employers and unions were concentrated during the negotiation of the last extension of the ERTE. While the representatives of the workers and employers argued that the return of suspended employees would occur in line with the increase in activity, Escrivá argued that with appropriate fiscal stimulation this process could be accelerated, since the evolution of the The pandemic predicted a substantial improvement in the health situation for the coming months. Finally, the exemptions agreed for returned workers grew, since they have become 95% and 85% depending on the size of the company; while those of those who are still suspended remain at the same amounts that have been set so far (from 85% to 65% depending on the month).

“We are the second country in Europe after the Netherlands that has activated more workers in ERTE,” said Escrivá, who also pointed out that in May (the last before the new extension) the daily average of workers who returned to their posts was only “3,000 or 4,000.” It is due to this new fiscal scheme, and to the improvement of the health situation that the minister has described this process of return to work as an “enormous acceleration”, despite the fact that close to 470,000 people are still covered by an ERTE .

The good news for the summer campaign also extends to affiliations, and is that due to this phenomenon of return, Escrivá has predicted that by the end of June there will have been about 150,000 new registrations. “We have had a very strong start,” said the minister, who estimates that about 50,000 of this new list of contributors belong to the hospitality sector, and the rest to other sectors, among which education and manufacturing activities stand out.

“We are having a wide-ranging recovery,” said Escrivá, who also foresees that consumption will rise in the coming months as a result of the employment protection measures – and therefore, workers’ incomes – deployed during the pandemic. “Savings rates are extraordinarily high and therefore the potential for families to consume is considerable,” remarked the head of Social Security.

Asked about the measures that his department is currently developing to fight against temporary employment, Escrivá said: “We are about to implement the new measure”, and this will have the form of disincentives for companies not to use abusively this type of hiring.

The minister has described as “creepy” some of the numbers recorded by the Spanish labor market. Among them, he highlighted that Social Security gives 27 million casualties every year, one in five for one-day contracts, and three out of five for contracts of less than one month. “We all want to end temporality. It is a collective challenge of society. Spain has extraordinarily high levels of precariousness and that differentiate it from other countries ”, he pointed out. To end “with this culture of extraordinary turnover”, Escrivá has advanced that they are working on “generating disincentives to this enormous turnover, which sometimes has a spurious element because it stops trading for a weekend or for a few days.”