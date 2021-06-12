Copenhagen (AFP)

Danish star Christian Eriksen’s condition stabilized after falling unconscious, in his country’s match with Finland on Saturday, on the second day of the European Football Championship, and regained consciousness after arriving at the hospital.

And the European Union “UEFA” announced that the Italian Inter player, who landed alone before the break, is in a “stable” condition, while his country’s federation revealed that he is “awake” after arriving at the hospital.

After the match was stopped, UEFA wrote on its Twitter account: “After the medical emergency of Danish player Christian Eriksen, an emergency meeting has been held with the two teams and match officials and more information will be announced at 19:45 CET.”

He added, “The player was taken to hospital and his condition is stable.” Eriksen, 29, who was crowned with Inter in the Italian League, suddenly fell to the ground when he was receiving the ball from a close throw in before the half-time in Copenhagen with his eyes wide, and his colleagues formed a circle around him and some of them looked He is crying.

And about ten minutes after his fall, when the result indicated a negative tie, the player was taken out on a stretcher in shocking scenes, accompanied by a medical device and the Denmark team players who seemed to be greatly affected, while the local fans applauded.

And the European Union “UEFA” wrote in the official account of the tournament: The European Cup match in Copenhagen has been suspended due to a medical emergency. Denmark fell into a second group that includes Belgium and Russia, who play later in St. Petersburg.

Denmark was scheduled to play its second match against Belgium on the 17th of this month and Russia on the 21st of it. Denmark is participating for the ninth time in the continental championship, and won the title in 1992, when it was called at the last minute after the expulsion of Yugoslavia, mired in the Balkan war.

In the 2018 World Cup, the Danish team did not shine much, but it reached the price of the final, as goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel exhausted the Croatian team and the runner-up until the penalty shootout.

Eriksen is considered a weightlifter in the ranks of his country, with long experience in the stadiums as a result of his defense of the colors of prestigious clubs, namely Ajax Amsterdam, Tottenham Hotspur, and Inter, Italy. He is also considered one of the players who has played the most matches with his country since his debut in March 2010, when he was eighteen years old. He defended his colors in 108 matches, during which he scored 36 goals, and participated with him in the World Cup finals in South Africa in 2010 and Russia 2018.

Eriksen is in the midst of the European Cup, excited by winning the Italian champion title in the ranks of Inter, who moved to him in the winter transfer market last year from Tottenham. His start with Nerazzurri was not good because he found it difficult to adapt to the strict style of his coach Antonio Conte, but things turned upside down in the second half of last season, where he became essential to contribute significantly to his team’s crowning of the title for the first time since 2010.

Eriksen summed up his season by saying: Six months ago I was in a somewhat complicated situation, but now that we have won the domestic title, all I can say is that I am very happy at Inter.

I live the best moments of my life. The title is Eriksen’s first since he was crowned the Dutch league champion with Ajax in 2013, knowing that he played the League Cup final with Tottenham in 2015, then the Champions League final with the North London team as well.

He also finished runner-up in the European League (European League) last season with Inter. He played his best matches in the ranks of Denmark when he scored a hat-trick against the Republic of Ireland (5-1), in the play-off that qualified his country to participate in the World Cup Russia in 2018.

The player who is known for his modesty after that achievement said: I’m still Christian from Middelfart (where he was born) and I’m not a world star. While former Danish player Jan Molby commented: That night in Dublin (the match against Ireland)… Even most of the top players don’t have a similar night.

Ten years ago, he asserted in an interview with the Danish agency Ritzau, I considered that I did not need to be seen by others. But as I grew up, I realized that expectations were high for me.