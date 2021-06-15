The Inter and Danish national team midfielder is still hospitalized in Copenhagen after heart failure on the pitch during Denmark – Finland

Copenhagen – “Hello everyone. Thanks so much for the sweets, amazing greetings and messages from all over the world. It means a lot to me and my family. I’m fine under the circumstances. I still have some tests in the hospital, but I feel good. Now I will cheer for the boys of Denmark in the next games“. These are the words of Christian Eriksen, entrusted to the caption of a photo on Instagram from the Copenhagen hospital where he has been hospitalized since Saturday 12 June.

The Inter and Danish national team midfielder held the world in suspense when he passed out during his national team’s first game at the Parken stadium in Copenhagen. Immediate help from doctors, Eriksen was revived on the pitch with a heart massage after the timely intervention of two teammates.

The resuscitation operation carried out by Atalanta full-back Joakim Maehle and the Danish captain Simon Kjaer, a Milan player, was fundamental.

Transported to the Copenhagen hospital, Eriksen remains under observation in conditions deemed stable and good.

“He was happy – Eriksen’s agent Martin Schoots told the Danish press – because he understood how much love he has around him. Messages have come to him from all over the world. And he was particularly impressed by those of the Inter world: not only the teammates he heard through the chat, but also the fans. Christian doesn’t give up. He and his family want their thanks to everyone. “

After the great fear the player will now undergo a series of tests to understand what caused the cardiac arrest. Meanwhile, Eriksen has also regained his appetite and ordered a pizza at the hospital. He could be discharged as early as tomorrow.

