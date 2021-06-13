Roberto Corsetti, cardiology specialist: “A healthy heart does not stop like this, there is a heart disease”

Christian Eriksen has been in contact with his Inter teammates as he recovered from a worrying illness in his Denmark’s debut match at Euro 2020 against Finland, as Inter CEO Giuseppe Marotta unveiled. .

Roberto Corsetti, specialist in cardiology and sports medicine, interviewed by la Repubblica warns: “A healthy heart cannot stop like this, we are facing a pathology”. “I fear it may have been a cardiac arrest due to a severe arrhythmia, probably a left ventricular fibrillation that stopped the heart from beating. And a healthy heart does not go into fibrillation, so we are facing a heart disease, such as that fatal for other athletes in passed as Morosini and Astori “.

“Cardiac pathologies are divided into congenital, that is present from birth and not adequately diagnosed, and acquired like the myocarditis of the cyclist Cipollini. This second case could also be a consequence of the covid, it is not to be excluded. Eriksen saved by the promptness of help. But if it was a cyclist or a marathon runner how would it end? You should have the same level of fitness and speed in all sports and at all levels. Possibly he has an undiagnosed pathology and I see it very complicated as regards his possible return in football played. “

Eriksen, cardiac arrest on the pitch but the game resumes

There were troubling scenes when Eriksen fell to the ground on the pitch with no one around him just before half-time of the Group B match in Copenhagen, with teammates forming a protective circle around him as medical staff pulled in. he rushed to his aid. Uefa initially confirmed that the match had been suspended, but a positive update from the Danish Football Association later confirmed that Eriksen was conscious and was receiving further treatment in the hospital.

The match then resumed, with Finland securing a 1-0 win in their first match of a major tournament, a result that was understandably overshadowed by previous events. The world of football has lined up in support of Eriksen and Marotta offered further good news by revealing that the former Tottenham star had sent a message to Inter’s group chat on the WhatsApp messaging service.

“We saw the images on TV that suggested that something dramatic was happening, which unfortunately we have already seen on the Italian courts as well,” said Marotta. “The players were very close and we all immediately communicated with each other after seeing those images. We didn’t want to be invasive and so we tried to respect his recovery once we were reassured. I can only say that Eriksen himself sent a message in our internal chat and this confirms the bond between the players. “

The player’s situation is now under control, he responded positively, the intervention on the pitch by Simon Kjaer and the doctors was very important. Danish team doctor Morten Boesen spoke to the Danish newspaper BT about the incident saying: “We were called out when Christian fell and it quickly became clear that something serious had happened. When we got there, he was lying down. on her side and breathing. We felt her pulse, but pretty quickly the image changed and so we started life-saving cardiac treatment. “