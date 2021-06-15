Eriksen ill, UEFA denies rumors that they have essentially forced Danish players to continue playing, threatening them with a defeat at the table

The illness that hit Christian Eriksen during the Denmark-Finland match at the 2020 European Championships has united the world of football, hoping to see the Inter attacking midfielder in good health and soon on the pitch, but has also aroused some controversy. The Danish players immediately after the episode accused UEFA of having imposed the continuation of the match despite Eriksen being in very serious condition, on pain of a 3-0 defeat. Former goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel had also joined the accusations.

Eriksen ill, Schmeichel’s comment: “UEFA dictated the conditions, the players had no choice but to continue”

During his speech at Good Morning Britain on ITV, Schmeichel commented on the rumors that it was the Danish players who wanted to continue playing: “Well, this is an interesting debate.” “Yesterday I saw an official quote from UEFA – continued the former full-back – that said they were following the player’s advice, that the players insisted on playing, but I know that’s not the truth. Indeed, it is a way of seeing the truth. “” Three options were in fact given: – he explained – one was to play immediately and let the last 50 minutes play, the second was to play the next day at 12 and the third option was to forfeit, with a 3-0 at table. Was it therefore the desire of the players to play? Did they really have a choice? I don’t think they had one. Even the coach seriously regretted having put the players back on the pitch. “

Eriksen ill, UEFA’s response: “Never threatened 3-0 at the table”

“UEFA is certain that it has treated the matter with the utmost respect for the delicate situation and for the players. It was decided to resume the match only after the two teams asked to end the match that same evening,” reads the European federation communiqué – Players’ need for 48 hours of rest between matches eliminated other options.

UEFA then replied directly to Schmeichel’s accusations with a second note: “We can categorically deny that any team has been threatened with defeat”.