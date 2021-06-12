A witness. Mikkel nord is a journalist for the Danish web portal Bold.dk. Yesterday I was one of the 16,000 people who was in the Parken in Copenhagen. Probably the only one I knew there. Seeing Denmark’s players on television surrounding Christian Eriksen after he fell to the ground was a profound shock., so attending live should have recorded images for life. I wanted to ask Mikkel via WhatsApp and he told me like this: “It was scary to see 16,000 people without moving or making a single noise while being treated. I’ve been in shock, like all the people who were here. However, the good news has started to change people’s moods and all of a sudden the Finnish fans have started yelling: Christian! And those of Denmark answered them: Eriksen! “I understood that the drama, deep down, had ended in a celebration of life.

UEFA. So the game resumed at 8:30 p.m. The parties were quick to argue that the players had given the go-ahead below, encouraged by Eriksen’s own request. It is difficult, however, to think that they were in perfect mental condition to play. So difficult that very far from Copenhagen, in Saint Petersburg, Roberto Martínez admitted that the preparation for Belgium’s debut against Russia had not been the best. The UEFAIt is his obligation, he says that football belongs to the fans. And can be. But first, it is a business. Denmark-Finland, ironies of fate, had a penalty in favor of the locals. Eriksen usually throws them, and Hojberg missed it. Finland won with a goal from Joel Pohjanpalo, a boy ice hockey player and fighter who has fought serious injuries, the last one to an ankle. He made the first goal for his country in a European Championship.

Beautiful Italy. The day had started with a somewhat cold tie between Swiss Y Welsh, with Bale playing at his own pace like most of his life and with Plunger as an outstanding player of the match. His goal, however, neutralized him Moore. Seeing a team from the islands taking a short corner seems heresy, but it is the best demonstration that the coaches must be believed. Then we saw Mateu, fashion referee, direct the first win for Lukaku’s Belgium, because De Bruyne and Hazard, the other members of the demon’s trident, are not yet at full throttle. On Friday, meanwhile, he had left a Beautiful Italy, with the fine Berardi, the tiny Distinguished and the matador Immbole dismounting Turkey. Watch out for Mancini’s Italy. And infinite force to Eriksen.

Eriksen froze Saturday afternoon