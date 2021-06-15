Europeans, Eriksen from the hospital: "I feel good even though I still have to take exams. Thanks to everyone"

The Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen, victim of a heart attack on the pitch last Saturday during the Denmark-Finland match, he assures from the hospital where he is still hospitalized that he feels well "despite the circumstances". In a message posted by Copenhagen's Rigshospitalet on his instagram profile, the 29-year-old writes that he "still has to do other tests in the hospital but I feel good". He smiles from the hospital bed with his thumb up. With him in the clinic is his wife Sabrina, his parents and his sister Louise. Tomorrow he could be discharged.

Eriksen drama: indignation in the UK after the vandalism of two young people, who a few hours after the illness that could cost the life to Christian Eriksen they destroyed the defibrillator supplied to the Buxted football team in East Sussex.

The destruction of a device that is used to save the lives of the athletes is still a stupid gesture, but it becomes even more so following the dramatic accident that occurred to the Inter midfielder, engaged in the debut of the European Championships with his Denmark, against the Finland.

The episode, fortunately ended well, shocked the world of football and in particular England, where Eriksen he played for several years with the Tottenham shirt.

Even at the Wembley stadium, before the England-Croatia, a sign of encouragement for the unfortunate player appeared on the electronic scoreboard, while banners were seen in all the stadiums used for the competition.

The two vandals destroy the defibrillator, but do not notice the CCTV camera (photo from Facebook)

But these two young vandals evidently weren't particularly impressed, as shown by the images captured by the CCTV camera and which will probably be used to identify and punish those responsible for the stupid gesture.