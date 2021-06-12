Moments of great fear in Denmark-Finland for the sickness who has suffered Christian Eriksen at 43 ‘of the first half. The player suddenly collapsed and lay unconscious on the ground. The television images immediately suggest the worst, but the rescue of the Danish staff is timely, complete with a heart massage. Surreal moments follow, with the player’s wife on the sidelines, comforted by Simon Kjaer, Milan defender and great friend of ERIKSEN. He was the first to help the Inter player, probably his intervention was decisive. The Danish captain, together with his companions (albeit upset), acted as a shield protecting the privacy of ERIKSEN himself while the doctors gave first treatment. Christian is transported away on a stretcher, with oxygen, but apparently conscious as can be seen from numerous images that soon make the rounds of social media. A big sigh of relief is given by the press releases from the Danish federation and UEFA that speak of an ERIKSEN “awake”, “conscious” and in “stable conditions”. Then he calls the orders from the hospital to reassure them.

EUROPEANS: ERIKSEN TALKS ON THE PHONE WITH COMPANIES TO Reassure them ABOUT HER CONDITIONS

Peter Moller, the technical director of Denmark, told Danish public television that Christian ERIKSEN spoke with his teammates from his hospital bed and reassured them of his condition.

DRAMA ERIKSEN: illness in Denmark-Finland, rescue in the field. Agent: ‘He’s awake and out of danger’

Martin Schoots, Eriksen’s agent, spoke with Christian’s father (who overheard his son), in a telephone connection with the NOS he confirmed: “Huge fright and shock, but he is awake, stable and out of danger” .

EUROPEANS: COPENHAGEN STADIUM WIDE SCREEN, ‘ERIKSEN IS STABLE AND CUTE’

“Christian ERIKSEN is stable and awake”. This is the message that appeared on the scoreboards of the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen addressed to the fans present in the stadium to watch the European Championship match between Denmark and Finland, a challenge suspended at the end of the first half due to the illness of the Danish midfielder.

Eriksen ill: Inter president Zhang, “Come on Chris”

“Come on Chris!”. This is the message of the Inter president, Steven Zhang, on Instagram for the Danish and Nerazzurri midfielder, Christian Eriksen, who was ill during the Euro 2020 match between Denmark and Finland.

ERIKSEN MALORE. EURO2020: ERIKSEN. COUNT “FORZA CHRIS”

“Come on Chris”. With these words and a photo that portrays them together on the pitch, Antonio Conte with a story on instagram sends his good luck to ERIKSEN. The Dane was one of the protagonists of the Inter Scudetto with Antonio Conte on the bench.

Eriksen ill, Europeans: Real Madrid, our strength and support for Eriksen

“All our strength and support for Christian Eriksen”. So Real Madrid, on Twitter, wanted to show closeness to the Inter midfielder, who fell ill during Denmark-Finland, the third match of Euro 2020.

Eriksen ill: Inter, come on Chris, our every thought is for you

“Come on Chris, our every thought is for you!”. So Inter on the official Twitter profile of the club after the illness that hit Christian Eriksen during Denmark Finland.

Eriksen malore: Danish Federation, “conscious and tested”

“The player is conscious and is undergoing tests in the hospital”. This was announced by the Danish Football Federation: it is the first official good news regarding the conditions of Christian Eriksen, 29, the Danish national team player who collapsed on the pitch during the Euro2020 match with Finland.

EURO2020: ERIKSEN. RONALDO “I WANT YOU SOON IN THE FIELD”

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Christian ERIKSEN and his family. The world of football is united hoping for good news. I hope to see you back on the pitch soon, Chris! Be strong.” Cristiano Ronaldo wrote it on his Instagram profile after the interruption of Denmark-Finland, the first match of group B of Euro 2020, due to the illness of Christian ERIKSEN.

EUROPEANS: TOTTI, ‘THE NUMBERS 10 NEVER GIVE UP, COME ON ERIKSEN WE ARE WITH YOU’

“Numbers 10 never give up. Come on Christian, we’re with you!”. This is the encouragement of Francesco Totti, who on Twitter thus urges his colleague Christian ERIKSEN to hold on after the illness that hit him on the pitch during the Denmark Finland match, valid for the 2020 European Championships.

EUROPEANS: MALORE ERIKSEN, MAROTTA IN CONTACT WITH THE DANISH ‘CAUTIOUS OPTIMISM’

Inter CEO Beppe Marotta after the Nerazzurri’s illness Christian ERIKSEN is in contact with the Danish leaders and speaks of ‘cautious optimism’.

EURO2020: ERIKSEN. STEVEN ZHANG “FORCE CHRISTIAN”

“Come on Christian”. The Inter president writes on Instagram, also posting a photo shaking hands with the Danish midfielder.

ERIKSEN, EUROPEANS: ITALIAN NATIONAL, ‘COME ON CHRIS, WE ARE BY YOUR SIDE’

“Come on Chris, we’re by your side.” This is the message for Christian Eriksen on the twitter profile of the Italian national team.

EURO2020: ERIKSEN. CEFERIN “WISH YOU READY AND COMPLETE HEALING”

“I wish Christian a speedy and complete recovery and I pray that his family have strength and faith. In these moments, the unity of the football family is so strong and he and his family bring with them their good wishes and everyone’s prayers. I heard the fans of both teams chanting his name. Football is beautiful and Christian plays it beautifully. ” UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin wrote on twitter about what happened to the Danish midfielder ERIKSEN.

EURO2020: ERIKSEN. INFANTINO “BEST WISHES FOR HIM AND HIS FAMILY”

“Our thoughts and best wishes are for Chris and his family.” Fifa president Gianni Infantino wrote on twitter about what happened to the Danish midfielder ERIKSEN.

WHAT A FAKE OF DESTINY: TODAY IN “HIS” SAN SIRO THE EVENT “IN THE FIELD WITH THE HEART”

For an incredible twist of fate, the illness that struck ERIKSEN occurred just as the San Siro stadium – the stadium where he usually plays with Inter – was being held in the annual “In campo con il cuore” event, organized by homonymous association that promotes the spread of defibrillators on football fields and, more generally, attention to the prevention of heart problems. On the pitch of San Siro the National TV Artists (Francesco Oppini, Corrado Tedeschi, Gianluca Rossi, the Salvatori twins of Beijing Express and many others were on the field) and the Selection of the heart (with doctors, politicians, the president of Coni Lombardia Marco Riva and also the deputy director of Italian Affairs Lorenzo Zacchetti). The news also reached the players on the pitch, who stopped for a few minutes, visibly touched by what was happening.