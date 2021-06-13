“It was a great relief to see Christian smile,” said Kasper Hjulmand in Danish, “and that only makes it possible to sit here.” and sports director invited; of course it was all about their player Christian Eriksen.

And you could see national coach Hjulmand and football director Peter Møller how happy they were that they had obviously been able to see Eriksen’s happy face on Sunday morning. “We sat with the team and talked to Christian in the hospital. It gave the team a huge boost to see Christian on screen. He then asked how we were – as if nothing had happened to him. That’s typically Christian. With him it’s about the others first, then about him. He’s a great football player and a great person, ”said Hjulmand.

The three men were touched and very relieved that the 29-year-old professional was “brought back” on Saturday evening, as team doctor Morten Boesen put it. Boesen also reported that Eriksen was in a stable condition in the Imperial Hospital in Copenhagen, which fortunately is only a few hundred meters from the “Parken” stadium. While Eriksen was receiving a heart massage on the sidelines, further treatment in the hospital was already prepared. Everything went quickly and hand in hand. Boesen gave no information about the diagnosis. Eriksen will be investigated further. So far there is no explanation for his collapse.

“That moves and strengthens us”

But Møller and Hjulmand in particular dared to look ahead. “The wave of sympathy from all over the world and also from our esteemed royal family moves and strengthens us,” said Møller. he had a similar central role as Christian. We then also played against Belgium, rallied and played a great European Championship. And so it is for us too. Life goes on – that sounds tough, but that’s the way it is. Perhaps what happened to us is a stepping stone for everything else. We have fantastic cohesion in this group. ”Denmark’s Social Democratic Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen thanked everyone in the stadium for their help and attitude on Sunday.

The Danes will continue in Group B against Belgium on Thursday, Russia is waiting next Monday and one wonders how Hjulmand will prepare the team for the next tasks. He went a little further when he said: “Some players reacted incredibly quickly on Saturday. I can only praise, praise, praise this team. We have shown our best side as Denmark. Many teams and companies have values ​​on a poster somewhere – we really live them. We have shown that, despite all the financial excesses, football can also mean compassion and love. “

He went on to say: “And now we have to build up the players for Thursday. We had a team meeting in the hotel that evening and everyone could formulate their thoughts. We had crisis psychologists with us. We won’t train this Sunday, but we want as much normality as possible to return from Monday. We have to find the right way. But I have no idea how their feelings are in the next few days. ”The support of the crisis psychologists would continue to use his team and the staff, said Hjulmand.