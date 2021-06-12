Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen, 29, collapsed for no apparent reason as half-time for the Eurocup match between Denmark and Finland was about to come this Saturday in Copenhagen. His teammates have formed a circle around their captain so that the doctors could attend to the player and cover the vision of the television cameras. Many of them have burst into tears while the toilets applied resuscitation maneuvers on the same lawn. UEFA has announced that the match has been suspended.

The images have been dramatic in the stadium, between the footballers and the fans, many crying. After several minutes of enormous tension, in the midst of silence, the player was taken from the field on a stretcher by doctors and shortly after UEFA announced the suspension of the match.

Evolving news.

