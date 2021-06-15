Marcus Ericsson he had almost forgotten the taste of victory, a taste he finally tried again last weekend in Detroit when he won the first race held in Michigan by Indycar. In the double-header on the street circuit the Swede of the Ganassi team showed off his driving skills, arriving on the first step of the podium with a peculiar patience. The same one that has cultivated in the eight years that have divided the victory in Detroit from the previous one, obtained at the Nurburgring in 2013 in GP2. Really a great lapse of time for someone who in 2009 had won the Japanese F3 championship, pushed by fellow countryman Kenny Brack, who saw in him a ‘little Prost’.

“I think it would be difficult for everyone to race for eight years without ever getting a win. In the early years of my career I won races practically every year, climbing up the rankings. It was normal to aim for first place. But when I arrived in F1, the category that is the highest level compared to what you can aspire to by racing with open wheels, I raced for small teams. I never had the resources to compete worthily. At that point, as a driver, you forget those feelings that push you to fight to win every raceEricsson said according to RaceFans reports. In Formula 1 he raced 97 Grands Prix with Caterham and Sauber, scoring 18 points in total over 5 years of presence.

The history of the Swede is common to many drivers: in crisis in certain categories due to lack of competitiveness even in the vehicle, in other classes of motoring they come back to blossom. Ericsson explains the psychological dynamics that run parallel to the activity on the track: “Only when I arrived in Indycar did I realize how much I missed the feeling of really being able to reap good results. I regained the focus, in terms of speed, of the desire to beat everyone else. You must always be mentally strong and believe in your means, in your abilities. I just did this, I got up. I think it’s one of my characteristics. And I think I’ve proved it recently: the results will help me continue in the right direction“.