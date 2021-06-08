Despite the fact that infections, hospitalizations and deaths from the second wave of COVID-19 are in sharp decline, Peru continues its fight against this deadly pandemic. Different national celebrities contracted this virus, although they were lucky to overcome it after a few days.

This was the case of Erick Osores, a journalist for América TV, who went through the 15 days that illness usually lasts at the Pan-American Village. After presenting no complications, the press man was discharged last Thursday, June 3 and was fired by the staff of this establishment.

Osores returned this Monday 7 to the conduction of the sports space of the morning news program of América Televisión. The presenter did not offer some special words and only aired the report on the Peru-Ecuador duel.

Erick Osores thanked the staff of the Pan American Village

Through an extensive message on his Instagram account, Erick Osores expressed his gratitude to all the health personnel who work in the Pan American Village. Similarly, the driver and commentator urged people to continue to take care of themselves and not lower their guard in this pandemic.

“Thank you for all your love, children, and obviously for how you have taken care of me. I value with all my heart what you have done for me and now almost ready to go I want you to know that I will never forget you. In the Pan American Village you will find much more than health professionals, you will find people committed to body and soul, and that is priceless. Thank you once again ”, he expressed.

Shows, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.