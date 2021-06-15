The trip of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Nagorno-Karabakh is a provocation and threatens peace in the region. This was stated in the Armenian Foreign Ministry, reported on website departments.

Yerevan “strongly condemns” the choice of a meeting place between the Turkish leader and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. Such actions “cause significant damage to international efforts to establish stability in the region, and are completely unacceptable,” according to Armenia.

The Foreign Ministry pointed out that in the city of Shusha, which was previously under the control of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (NKR) and was an important historical center for all Armenians, even after the war, the religious and cultural heritage of Armenians is being destroyed. Among other things, the cathedral was destroyed by shelling and the monument to the victims of the Armenian genocide was destroyed.

In the opinion of official Yerevan, this may serve as proof that the statements of Aliyev and Erdogan about their desire to restore the region are “false and misleading.”

On June 15, Aliyev and Erdogan signed the Shusha Declaration on Alliance. Details of the document were not disclosed. According to the President of Azerbaijan, the agreement covers all areas of interaction between Ankara and Baku, including defense and security.