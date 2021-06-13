ofMarion Neumann shut down

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was in power in Israel for twelve years. A successor to the politician has now been appointed.

Jerusalem – The Israeli parliament sealed the end of an era: on Sunday evening (June 13), the Knesset appointed right-wing politician Naftali Bennett to succeed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu *, who had ruled the country for twelve years without interruption.

60 of the total of 120 MPs voted loudly AFP-Information for a new left-right government coalition made up of eight parties, 59 MPs voted against it.

Israel: Parliament votes for new government – Bennett wants to remain head of government for two years

The political plan of the successor to Netanyahu looks like this: Bennett wants to remain head of government for two years and then hand over the office to the previous opposition leader Jair Lapid of the liberal center-party Yesh Atid (There is a future). In addition to Jesch Atid and Bennett’s nationalist Jamina party, the new government alliance includes the left-wing Meretz party and the conservative Islamic Raam party.

The unequal partners were primarily brought together by their desire to replace Netanyahu, who was accused of corruption. There are many political differences: while Bennett’s Jamina party stands for a policy that is friendly to settlers and supports the annexation of parts of the West Bank, Meretz and Raam, among others, are aggressively advocating an improved situation for the Palestinians.

Government in Israel: Netanyahu did not want to think about quitting

Netanyahu had already made it clear before the vote that he was not thinking of quitting. According to the AFP, he announced at the Knesset special session on Sunday that he would appear as the “strong and clear voice” of the opposition if the vote of confidence in the Eighth Alliance were to fail.

Shortly before the vote, there was an indication that the wafer-thin majority would stand for the new government alliance with the election of a new speaker of parliament. Mickey Levy of Yesch Atid was elected as the new Knesset President with 67 votes. He replaced Yariv Levin from Netanyahu’s Likud party. (nema with AFP)

Always read the latest political news from around the world Merkur.de* (* Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA)