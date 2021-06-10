In addition to the Remedy game, there is special content for Genshin Impact.

We already have the new free game of the week on the Epic Games Store. Now, the expectation is maintained until the last minute, since on the platform they do not reveal the available title until the last moment, contrary to how they did until now. Although they seem to have finished with this strategy and we also know what will come in seven days. But first, be careful, because this week, we have a real gift. Well, actually two! And the first one is none other than Control.

Developed by Remedy Entertainment, it is a third person action game in which we get into the role of Jesse Faden, a protagonist who has telekinetic powers with which to face the many enemies that you will have to face. Along with his supernatural abilities, he can also make use of firearms, in an adventure that becomes a constant pyrotechnic show from the creators of Alan Wake or Quantum Break.

Control does not come alone, since there Epic Games Store has taken the opportunity to publicize the arrival of Genshin Impact on the platform. The hit free-to-play launches on the Fortnite parent digital store just in time for update 1.6, which arrives with new characters, monsters, weapons, and more surprises.

Overcooked! 2 and Hell is Other Demons will be free next weekIn addition, and breaking with the scheme of recent weeks, we know what titles we can download from next Thursday. On the one hand it will come Hell is Other Demons, an indie action and shooter game with roguelite elements in which we will have to face demons and huge bosses in a hand-drawn world. Overcooked is also coming! 2, the original and fun competitive game in which we will have to be the fastest among the stoves.

More about: Control, Epic Games Store, Free Games and Remedy Entertainment.