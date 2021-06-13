Kimetsu no yaiba continues to maintain its great popularity. Despite the fact that its manga is over, so far in 2021 it is still the best-seller. His film is the most successful in the history of the country of the Rising Sun and the repetitions of his anime continue to have a good audience.

Many await the premiere date of its second season. When it comes to your items, some sell well and some don’t. But enough to keep producing them.

Shueisha seeks to register Kimetsu no Yaiba patterns

In view of the above, there is a great demand for products based on the franchise, some official and others not so much. It is for the same as Shueisha, the publisher that owns its rights, registered with the Japan Patent Office a series of patterns inspired by his characters.

In this way, he intends to prevent individuals and companies from profiting from his property. In total there were six, and all were expected to pass.

Last May the office responded. Three of the patterns, corresponding to the outfit of the same number of Pillars from Kimetsu no yaiba, They were approved.

They are those belonging to Giyu Tomioka, Shinobu Kocho Y Rengoku Kyojuro, which this entity considered to be distinctive enough. But at the same time, he rejected those corresponding to Tanjiro Y Nezuko kamado, as well as that of Zenitsu Agatsuma. For what reason?

The Patent Office approved three of them and rejected others

Apparently none of these three are different enough to be identified on their own. It was seen that the patterns were only a set of geometric figures of a decorative nature.

In addition, there are historical precedents for its use, which was to be expected. In the case of Tanjiro, it is just a checkered design, and the Nezuko, hemp leaves style. The one of Zenitsu nor does it stand out for being very original.

Despite this rejection of the patterns of Kimetsu no yaiba, Shueisha You can appeal in writing within 40 days. At the moment the matter is under review.

These designs can be used on countless items, and not just fabric. Also covers for mobiles and even in software. It will be a matter of seeing if the Japan Patent Office he lets himself be convinced. They are designs of such a general use that perhaps the best thing is that their registration is not authorized.

