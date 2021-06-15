The issue of the return of Enzo Fernández becomes increasingly tense, and it is that for a few weeks it was known that the player would return to River without problem. However, things have gotten a bit tricky.
From the moment his possible return was announced before ending his loan contract with Defense and Justice, Fernández became one of the players that most excited the fans of the Millionaire, because his quality was more than demonstrated with the great season he had, becoming one of the idols of the Falcon fans.
A few days ago, the 20-year-old Argentine spoke of the emotion generated by being once again directed by Marcelo Gallardo: “I am happy to return to the club that I love. I am a fan of River and it causes me a little anxiety. I want to enjoy the moment, make the most of it. I hope the days go by quickly”Fernández declared.
In the absence of a statement where Defense and Justice give him the green light upon his departure, the player has decided to put pressure on the club and did not show up for practice this Monday, signal that shows his intentions to return to River right now.
In the Halcón environment, it is known that coach Sebastián Beccacece will hardly forgive an attitude like this, and in the next few days there will be news regarding the player, where it is said that said action will make the club release him or there could be a sanction since Fernández continues to have a contract with Defense and Justice.
If the return of the player to the Millionaire can be given in this semester, surely with Gallardo this kid will demonstrate all his quality with which he entered the history of the Falcon by winning the South American Cup and the South American Recopa, and although the pressure is very different from any other club, Enzo has gained much more confidence and has become a more mature player with a huge desire to have his revenge.
