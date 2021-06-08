Lake Sciaguana in Sicily has dried up completely. The WWF speaks of an environmental disaster.

Sicily – 11.9 million cubic meters of water once filled Lake Sciaguana in Sicily, Italy. However, the lake has recently dried up. The WWF speaks of an environmental disaster, because the animals living there, such as fish and birds, have disappeared. The artificial Lago Sciaguana is a reservoir. According to the WWF Sicily, the “Consorzio di Bonifica 6” of Enna, the administrator of the basin, decided to empty the lake.

Italy: Environmental disaster at the Sciaguana reservoir – draining fatal for animal fauna

The Sciaguana Lake is now completely dried up, in its place only mud and silt can be found. With the emptying of the reservoir, the once large fish fauna dies. The reservoir was home to a diverse and rich fish fauna, including a habitat for carp, crucian carp and largemouth bass.

But not only fish are affected by the drainage of the reservoir. Amphibians, some of which are protected at European level, have also disappeared. In addition, the lake was home to numerous waterfowl, including protected breeding birds, according to the WWF. Their habitat was also destroyed.

Environmental disaster: Parched Lake Sciaguana

This “also has catastrophic effects on the future survival of the main components of the biological communities, starting with the almost complete disappearance of the macrozoobenthos,” explains Ennio Bonfanti, President of WWF Sicily. According to the Federal Office for Nature and the Environment North Rhine-Westphalia, these invertebrate organisms live on or in the water floor and are important for the water ecosystem. With the disappearance of these organisms, a resurgence of the fish population is also endangered, explains the WWF.

WWF Sicily has therefore sent a declaration about the environmental disaster on Lake Sciaguana to ten Italian authorities. At the same time, the environmental association asked the Consortium of Reclamation for access to the documents in order to understand the reasons and responsibilities of this decision. At the end of May, an environmental disaster threatened the Sri Lankan coast. (jsch)