Environment Experts: Climate change and natural loss cannot be tackled in isolation

The first joint publication of the UN Climate Panel IPCC and the Nature Panel IPBES criticized the way in which two environmental problems have been tried to be solved independently.

World two environmental crises, climate change and natural disasters, need to be resolved, together, a joint report by UN expert groups states. The news agency AFP and a newspaper, for example, reported on the matter The New York Times.

In a new report, the UN intergovernmental bodies, the International Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) and the Panel on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (IPBES) warn of climate actions that damage nature, for example.

For example, planting energy crops used as feedstock for biofuels on large areas of land can be detrimental to ecosystems.

Biodiversity can also be hampered by planting carbon sinks in areas that have not previously been forested.

Publication the authors who have written have criticized the way in which the two intertwined problems have so far been dealt with separately.

“Climate change and biodiversity loss threaten society together – often reinforcing and accelerating each other,” IPCC President Hoesung Lee said.

Lee identified the collaboration of independent intergovernmental panels as an important step with disciplines specializing in climate and biodiversity.

Report calls for halting the pollution and destruction of carbon- and species-rich ecosystems. Subsidies that promote environmentally harmful activities such as deforestation, over-fertilization and overfishing should be stopped, experts say.

At the same time, it is emphasized that the consumption habits of individuals must also change.

Restoring ecosystems is highlighted in the report as one of the cheapest and fastest measures to combat climate change. It would also contribute to increasing the living space of plants and animals.

More careful management of farmland and grazing programs alone could prevent three to six billion tonnes of carbon emissions.

