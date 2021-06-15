France wins, Germany does not lose. What was supposed to be the highlight of the group stage does not disappoint. The 1-0 rewards Deschamps ‘team thanks to an own goal by Hummels in the 20’ and it is a fair verdict from what is seen on the pitch. But Germany never got out of the game, even creating some equal opportunities. France confirmed themselves as the best team of the tournament: with no weaknesses, they have players who can always change the game. Atomic attack, granite midfield with Pogba and Kanté, two solid central defenders and two excellent full-backs. Also the Germans did well, who did not skid after the disadvantage and with Mueller and Gnabry they failed favorable chances. Not that France has been watching, as Rabiot’s post testifies (but are we sure it was the same seen with the Juve shirt?) And three occasions in which Mbappé, who perhaps also deserved a penalty in the second half, could have doubled . The Var also took away, however, rightly, two goals from the Blues for offside.