Seville (dpa)

Luis Enrique, coach of the Spanish national football team, refused to specify the goalkeeper who will guard the team’s den when it opens its matches in the European Football Championship “Euro 2020” against Sweden on Monday in Seville, warning against underestimating the opposing team.

Enrique, 51, when asked who will guard the Spanish national team’s den, said: He will be one of three, David de Gea, Unai Simon, Robert Sanchez.

It seems that De Gea, who has played 45 caps, is the logical choice, although he lost his seat as the main goalkeeper at Manchester United, and Luis Enrique called up goalkeeper Simon, who played seven caps. Enrique highlighted the “quality of performance” of Sweden’s Emil Forsberg, Leipzig’s striker, but the two teams know everything about each other as they met in qualifying for the tournament.

“The Swedish team is very direct,” Enrique said. Enrique added that his team trained in the hottest time of the day at camp in Madrid to prepare for the high temperatures in Seville.