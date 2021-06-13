Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Youtube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums

SEGA will celebrate 30 years of Sonic, one of its most iconic characters. As part of the festivities, the company prepares the debut of Sonic Colors: Ultimate, remastering of the original 2010 title.

The developer presented this relaunch with a video that left fans of the saga wanting more. Fortunately, a new trailer for the game was shown at the Future Games Show 2021, so you can finally see some gameplay from Sonic Colors: Ultimate.

To be more exact, SEGA released a gameplay of act 2 of the title, where Sonic runs at full speed through Tropical Resort. Sonic Colors: Ultimate It will arrive next September 17 to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, Nintendo Switch and PC. Below is his trailer:

