England starts as favorites to lift the European Championship title. The fathers of soccer have never won the continental tournament and are determined to end this curse in this very unusual edition. They cannot fail and today, in his debut against CroatiaThey have shown that they have the will to go very far and have serious options to finish the championship with the title on their record. They beat Croatia 1-0, but the Dalmatians never felt like they could get anything positive out of Wembley.
England started by sweeping in the first half, with several arrivals and a Phil Foden’s stick shot, but as time went by he released the accelerator. He let Croatia grow, but even the Harlequins did not put Pickford in trouble. The Three Lions showed that they are not only attacking, but also have defensive competence and security. This is how the break and the second half were reached, in which Sterling dialed.
Sterling’s goal came preceded by a great play by Kalvin Phillips, one of the best footballers of the match. The midfielder proved to be a player trained by Bielsa and perfectly read the circumstances of the game. He went ahead without the ball and surprised in offensive positions. He drew the diagonal and assisted the center so that Sterling, in the face to face, scored the first and only goal of the game. Control play, touch and vision into space. Guardiola and Bielsa, at home, will be delighted with the goal made by their two pupils.
Thus the end of the game was reached, with the second English goal much closer than the Croatian draw and the depth of the bench scaring the rivals, as players like Rashford or Calvert Lewin did not come out until the final minutes. England is serious.
